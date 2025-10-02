DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated patchy fog possible late. Calm winds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Light, variable winds. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. A few showers late. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Hurricane "Imelda" has become an extratropical cyclone, and as it moves farther into the Atlantic, we'll see calmer winds as we get ready to wrap up the work week.
High pressure will settle in over much of the Northeastern U.S., making for pleasant weather for the first weekend of October.
Friday will remain on the cooler side, with light and variable winds. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only reach the low 70s, but if we can see more sun, with the light winds we might just warm up to seasonable mid 70s.
The weekend is looking amazing for outdoor activities, with mainly sunny skies, light winds, and seasonably mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Some upper ridging will build over the East Coast early next week, so our warming trend will continue, with temperatures approaching 80°F on Monday and Tuesday.
Skies remain mostly sunny on Monday, but as a cold front approaches Tuesday, clouds will increase, and a few showers are possible late Tuesday night.
The cold front transits the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, bringing widespread showers, and possible an embedded thunderstorm or two, although at this time it is too early to tell if there will be any strong thunderstorms.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for October 9 - October 15.
In the Tropics: Hurricane "Imelda" has become an extratropical cyclone after lashing Bermuda last night with heavy rain and strong winds. It will continue to weaken as it moves farther out into the Atlantic.
An area of low pressure could develop along a decaying frontal boundary near the Bahamas. There is a low, 10 percent chance of tropical development in the next seven days as the disturbance moves slowly into the northeastern Gulf.
A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in the coming days. It has a low, 20 percent chance of tropical development within the next seven days over the central Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.