DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A gusty breeze from the southwest. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 63°F.
High pressure has been in charge on this Tuesday, making for a nice day with just some clouds mixing in with the sun.
The high will start to slide out to sea Tuesday night, shifting winds to a southerly, then southwesterly direction.
This will push temperatures up to the low to mid 60s on Tuesday night, and then in to the upper 80s on Wednesday, which is starting to come into the "unseasonably warm" range as our normal daytime highs have fallen to the low 80s. Winds will also start to pick up Wednesday afternoon, becoming a little gusty Wednesday night and into Thursday.
A storm system will pass to our north on Thursday, and whip a cold front across Delmarva sometime around Thursday night, which will be our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best estimate on storm timing will be Thursday evening into the wee hours of Friday morning. The storm system's parent low may pass far enough to the north that our chances for severe weather should be minimal; the Storm Prediction Center only has Delmarva under a Level 0 threat for severe storms on Thursday, which means that thunderstorms are expected, but not likely to become severe.
The front will stall far enough to our south that we should be dry on Friday and Saturday, with just partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.
An area of low pressure could develop along the stalled front and bring another round of showers sometime on Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Sep 15 - Sep 21.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.