Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with snow overspreading the area by the afternoon and evening hours. This big snow threat is mainly for central and southern Delmarva. Highs: 28-34. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Snow is possible, heavy at times across central and southern Delmarva. Lows: 22-30. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Snow continues early in the morning before things become mostly cloudy. We may see another burst of light snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 26-34. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear and windy. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 32-40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 35-41. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
This storm will be suppressed to the south as the colder air dives a little farther south and will limit the amount of snow that will push onto Delmarva through the afternoon and evening hours today. At the moment, we still think the Peninsula will see snow arrive between 12p - 2p this afternoon and continue into tonight and early on Thursday, but the farther north you live…you are now limited in the amount of snow you will see. The farther south you come…still looking at a very significant snowstorm.
Accomack and Northampton counties will be the big winners on Delmarva with 6-12” of snow along with southern portions of Somerset and Worcester counties. As you move north…we will see 3-6” of snow across northern parts of Somerset and Worcester counties, along with Wicomico, Dorchester, and parts of Sussex county. As you move farther north, we may see 1-3” of snow across parts of the Mid-shore and into Kent county in Delaware…but north of that, really not going to see much of any accumulations…maybe a dusting to 1” at best.
As we move into Thursday…we will see another big blast of colder air come into the region and will bring some extra clouds during the day and we may even see a few snow showers. It will also become very windy at times tomorrow with gusts 40-50+ mph. This will cause blowing and drifting snow with how light and fluffy the snow will be with this storm today. It will cause lower visibility and icy conditions at times as the snow drifts over the road. Temperatures hold into the 20s to near 30 degrees with wind chills in the 10s.
The colder air settles for another couple of days with highs in the 30s and 40s through the weekend. Warmer air starts to arrive next week with highs in the 50s through the middle of next week. Looking at a chance for a few showers to enter into the forecast by Tuesday evening.