DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Light snow. Accumulations up to 1 inch possible. Winds calm. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Wednesday: Light snow early, then mostly cloudy. Light snow or wintry mix again in the afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with a rain or snow shower late. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Saturday: Light snow showers. Windy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.
Monday: Light snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
It has been the warmest day in quite a while on Delmarva (although still quite below normal), with lots of sunshine and light winds.
A disturbance will approach from the west tonight. As it crosses Delmarva, it will bring light snow overnight into early Wednesday morning. There won't be a lot of moisture with this system, so we're only expecting one inch or less of accumulation. That could be enough for a little bit of a slippery Wednesday morning commute, especially where black ice forms from snowmelt overnight.
Light snow tapers off by early morning Wednesday, leaving just mostly cloudy skies. Then a secondary disturbance will approach Wednesday evening. This disturbance will mainly affect areas of Hampton Roads and south, but another light dusting of accumulation is possible on Delmarva, especially over Accomack County.
High pressure briefly builds in on Thursday, along with a return of unseasonable cold and a gusty northwest breeze.
In that northwest flow, a clipper system will approach late on Friday and bring a chance of light snow showers early Saturday. Accumulations should not amount to much. More notable will be bitter cold and windy conditions; Cold Weather Advisories are likely to make a return for at least a day or two.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for February 10 - February 16.