Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Coastal flooding possible at high tide..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.