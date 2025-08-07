Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy (more sun north, more clouds south) with the chance of a few stray showers across southern Delmarva. Windy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: E 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 61-70. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Mother Nature is playing games with us for this week as we enter the now extended White Marlin Open. The open waters of the Atlantic are going to be impacted all week as the tropics decided to get wild and active after two months of quiet. We will watch for an area of low pressure to possibly form off the coast of the Carolinas over the next few days. All of this coupled with this consistent east to northeast wind that will exist is going to really kick up the surf and waves in the Atlantic and will make boating rough as we arrive into the weekend.
The majority of the moisture feed now sits off the coast as we wake up this morning. We are monitoring that possible low that is going to develop to our south along the coast of the Carolinas today. This will cause our weather to act as a tale of two Delmarva’s. The northern half of the Peninsula with lots of sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s. The southern half of Delmarva will be stuck in the clouds and we won’t rule out a stray shower or two during the day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. In between, it will be a mix of sun and clouds and everyone sees windy conditions with some wind gusts over 30-35+ mph…especially at our beach towns. This wind will be a factor in our forecast until this low developing to our south moves out to sea on Friday night and early on Saturday.
Due to the speed of the departure of this low over the next few days, the weekend forecast actually looks very promising now. This will allow temperatures over the weekend jump up into the 80s for highs, but the seas will still be rough most of the weekend to swim and fish in until maybe Sunday. Conditions continue to improve early next week…but, we return to summer weather with highs into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Storm chances will start to come up on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as a couple weak pieces of energy swing through the area.