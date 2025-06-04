DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for evening showers and thunder. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a few lingering showers early. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
High pressure is slowly pushing offshore Wednesday evening, which has allowed for light southerly winds to push our temperatures into the mid 80s on much of Delmarva.
Eyes have been to the south on what had the potential to become a tropical system, however, the low is now forecast to track over land, so tropical development is no longer expected. The low will push north on Thursday, which will increase cloud cover for Thursday and Friday and bring a chance for some showers. We're not expecting any significant rain on either day. The entire peninsula could see showers, but the best chances for showers will be on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. With the increased cloud cover and shower chances, temperatures will be kept down in the seasonable upper 70s and low 80s, with cooler temperatures at the coast.
One good benefit from the approaching low is that it should push wildfire smoke out of the Delmarva area, and air quality should be decent heading into the weekend.
By Saturday, a cold front will approach from the west. Southwesterly winds will push temperatures back into the mid 80s, along with dewpoints in the 60s, providing enough energy for scattered thunderstorm activity, with a few stronger storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening.
Quiet and seasonable weather returns for Sunday and Monday, before an unsettled pattern possibly starting on next Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 11 - June 17.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.