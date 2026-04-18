Sat
E winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. Patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of dense fog late. Vsby 1 nm or less in the late morning and afternoon.
Sat Night
SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Widespread dense fog in the evening with vsby 1 nm or less.
Sun
W winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Sun Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.
Mon
W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue
N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.