Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 19, 07:00 AM EDT until April 19, 07:00 PM EDT
Through 7 AmS winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TodaySW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
TonightNW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MonW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SW 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TueN winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. wave detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tue NightS winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WedSW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Wed NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
ThuN winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.