Gale Warning in effect from April 26, 07:00 AM EDT until April 26, 11:00 PM EDT
TodayN winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 25 to 30 kt. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 15 seconds, becoming NE 9 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. Patchy fog early this morning.
TonightN winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: NE 8 ft at 8 seconds.
MonNE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: NE 7 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon NightNE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds.
TueNE winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
Tue NightE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
WedSE winds 5 kt, increasing to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Showers likely in the afternoon.
Wed NightSE winds 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Showers.
ThuNW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Thu NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.