Today
NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Tonight
W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming N 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas around 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft after midnight. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds, becoming NW 3 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming NE 8 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Mon Night
NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft after midnight. Wave detail: NE 8 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 5 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SW 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Wed
SW winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Thu
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight.