Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM EST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&