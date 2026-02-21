Sat
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Sat Night
E winds 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight.
Sun
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Rain.
Sun Night
NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 30 to 35 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft after midnight. Wave detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds, becoming NE 10 ft at 10 seconds. Rain and snow.
Mon
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. Snow likely.
Mon Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft after midnight.
Tue
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.