Heavy Freezing Spray Warning in effect from February 7, 06:00 AM EST until February 8, 10:00 AM EST
Storm Warning in effect from February 7, 06:00 AM EST until February 8, 01:00 AM EST
SatNW winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: NW 6 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming NW 8 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of snow in the morning. Freezing spray.
Sat NightNW winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: N 8 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. Heavy freezing spray.
SunNW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds, becoming NE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 12 seconds. Freezing spray.
Sun NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Light freezing spray in the evening.
MonNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Mon NightNW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
TueN winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.