FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a gusty northeast breeze.

ATLANTIC OCEAN

*Tropical Storm Warning through Thursday Evening*

Friday: Winds N 15-20 kts. Waves 9-14 feet.

DELAWARE BAY

*Gale Warning until 12 a.m. Friday*

*Small Craft Advisory until 6 a.m. Friday*

Friday: Winds N 10-15 kts. Gusts to 20 kts. Waves 2-4 feet.

CHESAPEAKE BAY

*Small Craft Advisory until 3 a.m. Friday*

Friday: Winds N 5-10 kts. Waves 1 foot.

