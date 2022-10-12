WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds and breezy this afternoon. Showers develop early Thursday morning, then showers and thunder are likely Thursday.
ATLANTIC OCEAN
*Small Craft Advisory* from 11 a.m. Thu. until 6 a.m. Fri.
Wednesday: Winds S 5-10 kts. Waves 1-2 feet.
Thursday: Winds S 15-20 kts. Gusts to 25 kts. Waves 3-4 feet.
DELAWARE BAY
Wednesday: Winds S 10-15 kts. Waves 2 feet.
Thursday: Winds S 15-20 kts. Gusts to 25 kts. Waves 2-3 feet.
CHESAPEAKE BAY
*Small Craft Advisory from Noon Wed. until 6 p.m. Thu.*
Wednesday: Winds S 10-15 kts. Waves 1-2 feet.
Thursday: Winds S 15-20 kts. Waves 3 feet.