FORECAST: Increasing clouds with northerly winds.

ATLANTIC OCEAN

Saturday: Winds N 10-15 kts. Waves 2 to 3 feet.

DELAWARE BAY

Saturday: Winds NW 5-10 kts. Waves 1 foot or less.

CHESAPEAKE BAY

Saturday: Winds N 5-10 kts. Waves 1 foot or less.

