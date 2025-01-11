Today
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 16 seconds. Snow with a chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Vsby 1 nm or less early in the morning.
Tonight
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Sun Night
W winds 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 3 seconds and NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 12 seconds.
Mon Night
W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 8 ft.
Wed
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.