<* Small Craft Advisory until January 11, 10:00 AM EST*
*Gale Warning in effect from January 11, 04:00 PM EST until January 12, 12:00 AM EST*
Today NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers early this morning, then rain likely late this morning. A chance of rain late.
TonightW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 5 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MonNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, subsiding to 2 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds, becoming W 2 ft at 3 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Mon NightSW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TueW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds.
Tue NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WedSW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed NightW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight.
ThuW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of rain.
Thu NightW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft after midnight.>