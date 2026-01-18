Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 18, 04:00 PM EST until January 19, 01:00 AM EST
TodayNE winds 5 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 15 kt late this morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt early this afternoon, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Rain until afternoon, then rain with a slight chance of snow late. Vsby 1 to 3 nm this morning, decreasing to 1 nm or less.
TonightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late in the evening, then diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 3 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Snow and rain early in the evening, then a chance of snow late in the evening. Vsby 1 nm or less early in the evening.
MonW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: W 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TueNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WedS winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft in the afternoon.
Wed NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
ThuW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Thu NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft