Through 7 Am
N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Freezing spray.
Today
N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds. Freezing spray in the morning.
Tonight
NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds. Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 nm, decreasing to 1 nm or less after midnight.
Sun
NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: E 8 ft at 7 seconds and E 8 ft at 10 seconds. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Vsby 1 nm or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nm in the afternoon.
Sun Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 nm after midnight.
Mon
NW winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: SE 7 ft at 9 seconds and NW 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning.
Mon Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft.
Tue
NW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Tue Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Wed
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.