*Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 31, 07:00 AM EST until January 31, 10:00 PM EST
*Storm Warning in effect from January 31, 10:00 PM EST until February 1, 04:00 PM EST
*Heavy Freezing Spray Warning in effect from February 1, 01:00 AM EST until February 1, 01:00 PM EST
OvernightN winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light freezing spray.
SatN winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming N 4 ft at 4 seconds. Light freezing spray. A chance of snow in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sat NightN winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft after midnight. Wave detail: NE 7 ft at 6 seconds, becoming NE 9 ft at 7 seconds. Snow likely. Light freezing spray. Vsby 1 nm or less.
SunNW winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft. Wave detail: NE 10 ft at 8 seconds. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Freezing spray. Vsby 1 nm or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nm in the afternoon.
Sun NightNW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft. Wave detail: NE 8 ft at 11 seconds. Light freezing spray.
MonNW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft in the afternoon. Light freezing spray in the morning.
Mon NightNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
TueNW winds 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft.
Tue NightNW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.