Today
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Tonight
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Mon
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.
Tue
SW winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds.
Tue Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.