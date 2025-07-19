Today
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon.
Tonight
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
Sun
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
Mon Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
