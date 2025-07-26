Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Tonight
E winds 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Sun
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
Sun Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
Mon
N winds 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
SE winds 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
NW winds 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.