Today
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Mon
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 15 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mon Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
Tue
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers.
Tue Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Wed
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
Thu
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
Thu Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
