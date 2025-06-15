Today
NE winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Tonight
E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Mon
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Mon Night
NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Tue
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Wed
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely in the morning.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu Night
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.