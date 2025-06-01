Today
W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW late this afternoon. seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Mon
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt, with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft.