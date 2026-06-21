Today
W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to 5 kt late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 5 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
Tue
W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Tue Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and NE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
Wed
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
S winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.