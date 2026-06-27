Today
S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming SE with gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms early. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
Tonight
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers.
Sun
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Sun Night
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Tue
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.