Today
SW winds 5 kt, becoming N early this morning, then becoming NE late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
Tonight
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Mon Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Tue
SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 10 seconds.
Wed
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.