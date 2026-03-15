Gale Watch in effect from March 16, 10:00 AM EDT until March 17, 01:00 AM EDT
Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 15, 04:00 PM EDT until March 16, 10:00 AM EDT
TodayE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds.
TonightSE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft after midnight. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds, becoming SE 7 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
MonS winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft, building to 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 9 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 11 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.
Mon NightS winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt in the evening. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft after midnight. Wave detail: SE 11 ft at 10 seconds, becoming SE 9 ft at 10 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.
TueW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: SE 6 ft at 10 seconds and W 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Tue NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
WedN winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed NightSE winds 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
ThuE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu NightNE winds 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.