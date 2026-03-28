Small Craft Advisory until March 28, 04:00 PM EDT
TodayN winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt until late afternoon, then diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TonightN winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft after midnight. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SunSE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Sun NightS winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and NE 1 foot at 6 seconds.
MonSW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
Mon NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TueSW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue NightSW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft.
WedSW winds 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Wed NightS winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Showers likely.