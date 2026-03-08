Today
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers late this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog. Showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sun Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Mon
S winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Mon Night
S winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue
S winds 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight.
Thu
SW winds 25 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft in the afternoon. Rain.
Thu Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
