Sat
NW winds 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and NE 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Sat Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.
Sun
NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds.
Sun Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.
Mon
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue Night
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Wed
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. A chance of showers.