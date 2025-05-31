Today
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
Tonight
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 5 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
Sun
W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
