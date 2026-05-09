Sat
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Sat Night
S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
Sun
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Mon
NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.
Mon Night
N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Tue
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed
S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Wed Night
S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Showers likely.