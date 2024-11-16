.SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
  waves 2 to 4 ft.

* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Windmill Point VA
  and Chesapeake Bay from Windmill Point to New Point Comfort VA.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

