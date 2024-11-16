.SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Windmill Point VA and Chesapeake Bay from Windmill Point to New Point Comfort VA. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Marine Forecast November 16,2024
- Mgrewe
-
- Updated
Mgrewe
