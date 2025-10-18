Through 7 Am
NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 9 seconds.
Today
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 11 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
Sun
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.
Sun Night
S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W late. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft. Wave detail: S 7 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Mon
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers in the morning.
Mon Night
W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft after midnight.
Tue
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed
NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
Wed Night
NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.