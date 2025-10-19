***Small Craft Advisory Remains in Effect Until 6pm EDT Monday***
TodayS winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds.
TonightS winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: S 8 ft at 7 seconds and E 3 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
MonW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds, becoming W 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon NightW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: W 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TueSW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
Tue NightSW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
WedW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Wed NightW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
ThuW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu NightW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.