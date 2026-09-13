Today
SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
Tonight
SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
Tue
NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue Night
E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
Wed
E winds 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Wed Night
SE winds 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu
E winds 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.