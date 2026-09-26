Sat
N winds 35 to 40 kt. Gusts up to 50 kt, decreasing to 45 kt in the afternoon. Seas 13 to 15 ft, occasionally to 22 ft. Wave detail: NE 15 ft at 12 seconds. Rain.
Sat Night
NW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft, occasionally to 17 ft. Wave detail: NE 12 ft at 11 seconds. Rain likely.
Sun
W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft. Wave detail: NE 8 ft at 11 seconds and NW 4 ft at 3 seconds. Rain likely.
Sun Night
W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: W 4 ft at 4 seconds and NE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.
Mon
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon Night
W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
Tue
W winds 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Tue Night
SW winds 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
SW winds 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.