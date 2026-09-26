Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.