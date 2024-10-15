MARINE FORECAST
It will stay breezy Wednesday, but we should stay just below advisory levels on area waters. The visibility will be very good, with mostly clear skies Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will increase some Wednesday as a new surge of chilly air arrives. Winds will diminish some by late Wednesday.
ATLANTIC:
WED: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
THU: NW 8-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
WED: Small Craft Advisory. NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
THU: NW 8-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
WED: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
THU: NW 8-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.