MARINE FORECAST
A strong cold front will bring much cooler air to the area through the week. Winds will be gusty tonight from the NW, and a Small Craft Advisory is posted for all area waters. It will stay breezy Tuesday and Wednesday, but we should stay just below advisory levels.
The visibility will be very good, with just a few clouds mixed with sunshine Tuesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday will be clear with a NW breeze continuing. Winds will increase some Wednesday as a new surge of chilly air arrives. Visibility will be excellent both Wednesday and Thursday on all area waters.
ATLANTIC:
TUE: Small Craft Advisory. NW 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-4 ft.
WED: NW 15-20 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
THU: NW 8-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
TUE: Small Craft Advisory Tonight. NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
WED: NW 15-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
THU: NW 8-14 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
TUE: Small Craft Advisory Tonight. NW 10-16 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
WED: NW 15-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
THU: NW 8-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.