Marine Forecast
Winds will increase from the south Thursday, with rain and thunder Thursday night. A Gale Warning is posted for Atlantic Thursday night and and a Gale Watch for the Chesapeake Bay. The visibility will be fair and occasionally very poor in heavy rain later Thursday night on all area waters. Friday should bring fair to good visibility with a gusty west wind and Gale Warnings may be needed..
Atlantic:
Thursday: Gale Warning. S 15-20 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Friday: Gale Watch. W 11-22 knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Thursday: Gale Watch. S 15-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Friday: Gale Watch. W 12-22 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Thursday: Gale Watch. S 15-21 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
Friday: Gale Watch. W 11-21 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.