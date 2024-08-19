MARINE FORECAST
A cool front will bring some thunderstorms to the area before Midnight and some may be heavy with a strong wind gust. Drier and cooler air will arrive Tuesday with very good visibility on all area waters. The dry air mass will linger into Wednesday across the region with excellent visibility.
Atlantic:
Tuesday: NW 10-16 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Wednesday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: NW 10-14 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: NW 10-17 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Wednesday: N 5-10 knots. Seas: 2 ft.