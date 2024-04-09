Marine Forecast
A south wind will increase on all area waters Wednesday as a new storm system approaches from the SW. Visibility looks good with high clouds and mild air on the bays. Winds will increase more Thursday with rain and thunder Thursday night. A Gale Warning may be needed on the Atlantic Thursday night. Visibility will be fair and occasionally very poor in heavy rain later Thursday.
Atlantic:
Wednesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Thursday: Gale Watch. S 15-20 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Wednesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
Thursday: Gale Watch. S 15-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Wednesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Thursday: S 15-21 knots. Seas: 3 ft.