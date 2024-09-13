PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Princess Anne Police officer on child abuse and assault charges.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chad Savage, 31, of Deal Island, had a scheduled visitation with his 21-month-old child from September 5th through September 8th. Police say when the child was returned to the mother, she found severe injuries to the child and took the toddler to the emergency room. The child was treated and released.
Further investigation revealed Savage has two other children - a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old, and that Savage had allegedly caused severe injuries to the 7-year-old in 2022, according to police.
On Friday, September 13th, Savage was formally charged with two counts of Child Abuse, Second Degree - Custodian, and two counts of Second Degree Assault.
Savage signed receipt of the charges Friday. His trial is currently pending.
On Friday afternoon, the Princess Anne Police Department released a statement announcing Savage’s suspension from the Department in connection with the charges.
“The Princess Anne Police Department was made aware of the investigation involving PFC Chad Savage by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and Worcester County Child Protective Services and has cooperated and assisted with the investigating agencies,” the Princess Anne Police Department said.
According to the Princess Anne Police Department’s social media page, Savage was promoted to Patrolman First Class in July of 2024 after about 5 years with the Princess Anne Police Department.