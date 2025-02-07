MARINE FORECAST
The visibility will be poor with rain across all area waters Saturday. Rain may begin as sleet and snow across the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays by midday Saturday, but will will change to rain by afternoon. Skies will clear early Sunday with sunshine and a NW wind. The visibility will be very good on all area waters Sunday.
ATLANTIC:
SAT: NE/SE 4-11 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
SUN: NW 11-21 knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
SAT: NE/SE 4-9 knots. Seas: 0 ft.
SUN: NW 10-21 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
SAT: NE/SE 4-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
SUN: NW 11-20 knots. Seas: 3 ft.