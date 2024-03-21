Marine Forecast
Winds will turn to the SE Friday with increasing clouds and good visibility. Rain is likely late Friday night into Saturday morning with visibility becoming poor. Winds will increase from the SE then turn to the NW later Saturday and Gale Warnings are likely on all area waters Saturday and Saturday night. Winds will increase to 14-25 knots Saturday with gusts to well over 30 knots.
Visibility will be good Friday, becoming fair to poor late Friday night. Look for poor visibility Saturday, becoming occasionally very poor, then becoming good to very good late Saturday evening.
Atlantic:
Friday: SE5-12 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Saturday: Gale Warning Likely. SE/NW 15-30+ knots. Seas: 6-9 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Friday: SE5-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
Saturday: Gale Warning Likely. SE/NW 15-30+ knots. Seas: 3-5 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Friday: SE5-11 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
Saturday: Gale Warning Likely. SE/NW 15-28+ knots. Seas: 3-4 ft.