MARINE FORECAST
The visibility will be very good, with clear skies through Monday. Winds will diminish Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks much the same with clear skies and light NW winds.
ATLANTIC:
SAT: NE 8-10 knots. Seas: 3 ft.
SUN: N 5-9 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
MON: N 1-7 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
CHESAPEAKE BAY:
SAT: NE 8-12 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
SUN: N 1-7 knots. Seas: 0-1 ft.
MON: NW 1-7 knots. Seas: 0 ft.
DELAWARE BAY:
SAT: NE 8-12 knots. Seas: 2 ft.
SUN: N 2-7 knots. Seas: 1-2 ft.
MON: N 1-7 knots. Seas: 0 ft.